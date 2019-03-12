Band students to play 24 hours straight

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Musicians will highlight Saturday’s high school bandathon where students will raise money by playing for 24 hours straight. We’ll get a preview of the movie “Dough” – the conclusion of this year’s Jewish Film Fest. The Southeast Alaska Land Trust will outline a talk titled “Juneau’s Hidden History and the Lost Rocker Mine.” And we’ll check in with Goldbelt Heritage Foundation about their upcoming youth leadership and basketball gathering, and A Tribe Called Red concert.

