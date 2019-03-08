“Guys and Dolls” gambles morality and love

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, March 11, 2019.
Cast and crew from Perseverance Theatre will preview their production of the musical “Guys and Dolls.” We’ll check in with the Southeast Alaska Foodbank, and Mudrooms will highlight stories about close calls.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Tune in at 7 p.m. for a live broadcast of the City and Borough of Juneau special assembly meeting regarding the state budget.
Recent headlines
Juneau businesses find themselves in alcohol license limbo as legislators work to change lawsBusinesses in Juneau and across Alaska have been surprised to find their alcohol license renewals denied by the state recently. A new bill could solve the issue, but legislators say more reforms are necessary to overhaul Alaska’s alcohol laws.
Public comment period for Pebble’s draft EIS underway, but critics stress shortcomingsAside from concerns that the 90-day review period isn't enough time to examine the 1,400-page document, critics say the draft environmental impact statement’s shortcomings render it insufficient.
Family awarded $3.38M for Royal Caribbean passenger’s deathA federal jury says Royal Caribbean Cruises owes $3.38 million to the family of a passenger who died during an Alaska cruise. Royal Caribbean representatives say they plan to appeal the decision.
Lawsuit challenges Alaska Medicaid policy denying transgender-related health care coverageThe lawsuit, which seeks to be class action, argues that prohibiting coverage for gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy is discriminatory and illegal.