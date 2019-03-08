“Guys and Dolls” gambles morality and love

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, March 11, 2019.

Cast and crew from Perseverance Theatre will preview their production of the musical “Guys and Dolls.” We’ll check in with the Southeast Alaska Foodbank, and Mudrooms will highlight stories about close calls.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

Tune in at 7 p.m. for a live broadcast of the City and Borough of Juneau special assembly meeting regarding the state budget.