Family awarded $3.38M for Royal Caribbean passenger’s death

A federal jury says Royal Caribbean Cruises owes $3.38 million to the family of a passenger who died during an Alaska cruise.
The jury returned its verdict Thursday in Miami federal court.
Court records show Richard Puchalski was with his family on the Explorer of the Seas in 2016. A civil complaint says the 70-year-old Wisconsin man visited the ship’s infirmary with shortness of breath and later collapsed after being treated and sent back to his cabin. The complaint says the ship’s medical staff made errors that led to Puchalski’s heart attack being fatal.
Jurors found Royal Caribbean to be 70 percent at fault for the approximately $34,000 in medical expenses and $4.8 million in loss of companionship and pain and suffering.
Royal Caribbean representatives say they plan to appeal the decision.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau businesses find themselves in alcohol license limbo as legislators work to change lawsBusinesses in Juneau and across Alaska have been surprised to find their alcohol license renewals denied by the state recently. A new bill could solve the issue, but legislators say more reforms are necessary to overhaul Alaska’s alcohol laws.
-
Public comment period for Pebble’s draft EIS underway, but critics stress shortcomingsAside from concerns that the 90-day review period isn't enough time to examine the 1,400-page document, critics say the draft environmental impact statement’s shortcomings render it insufficient.
-
Lawsuit challenges Alaska Medicaid policy denying transgender-related health care coverageThe lawsuit, which seeks to be class action, argues that prohibiting coverage for gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy is discriminatory and illegal.
-
Alaska Legislature recognizes Tlingit code talkers for their efforts during WWIIThe Legislature adopted a citation recognizing the contributions of Tlingit code talkers during World War II. During floor sessions, lawmakers spoke about the outsized role Alaska Natives have played in the military.