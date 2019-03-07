Newscast – Thursday, March 7, 2019

In this newscast:
- Ghost hunting haunts a Gov. Dunleavy appointee during a confirmation hearing
- Fur seals on St. Paul Island are governed by tight federal restrictions but provided important subsistence food
- A transgender woman in Homer is suing the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services

Lawmakers want to know more about impact of proposed budget cutsAlaska lawmakers got some answers this week about the effects of potential budget cuts, but they still face a lot of uncertainty as they weigh funding for government services and permanent fund dividends — or whether to reopen a debate on taxes.
Don Young: 46 years in an office he never expected to winRep. Don Young is now the longest-serving Republican in the history Congress. He reflects on his legacy, and on the goofs and gaffes that punctuate his career.
For decades, the government stood between the Unangan people and the seals they subsist on. Now that’s changing.On remote St. Paul Island, federal rules have restricted subsistence hunting for years, forcing residents to buy expensive groceries. New rules could take effect soon, but opponents worry about a declining local seal population.
Are more Juneau high school graduates ready for college? It depends.UAS says over the past five years, more Juneau students are arriving on campus ready for college. UAS uses its own definition of college readiness — a lower bar than national standards — but officials stand by it.