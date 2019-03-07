Edible Alaska launches spring issue

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, March 8, 2019.

The new owners of Edible Alaska will preview their new spring issue, and a pop-up launch party at Amalga Distillery. We’ll meet Aware woman of distinction Francine Eddy Jones. The Alaska Folk Festival will outline this year’s music gathering and recruit volunteers. And we’ll get a preview of Friday night’s Fireside Lecture about salmon in Auke Creek.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.