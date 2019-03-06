Newscast – Wednesday, March 6, 2019

In tonight’s newscast:
- Lt. Gov. Keith Meyer speaks at the Alaska Native Issues Forum
- The Juneau Assembly votes not to send staffers on a free cruise
- Are Juneau high school students ready for college?
Recent headlines
Dunleavy budget faces criticism at Alaska Native forumLt. Gov. Kevin Meyer faced tough questions about the Dunleavy administration's proposed budget at an Alaska Native forum in Juneau.
EPA report shows increased chemical releases at Red Dog Mine, state pushes backAn EPA report shows Alaska's Red Dog Mine is a major contributor of chemical releases in the region. But state officials claim the numbers delivered by the EPA do not reflect the risk of exposure to the public.
Predicting marine heatwaves can have economic implicationsThe Gulf of Alaska is once again experiencing a marine heatwave. Scientists around the world are trying to predict these events, but there are economic implications to forecasting the future.
Murkowski explains why she’ll vote to cancel Trump’s emergencySen. Lisa Murkowski says the issue is one of separation of powers, and the Constitution gives Congress the power to raise and spend money.