Abel Ryan teaches youth art activity

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

We’ll meet Tsimpshean* artist Abel Ryan and preview his Saturday youth art activity at the Alaska State Museum. Educators Rising, a program designed to inspire high school students to become educators, will preview their recruitment conference. The Zach Gordon Youth Center will give us an update, and the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will outline the weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings with Arts Up.

* This is the artist’s preferred spelling of Tsimshian.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.