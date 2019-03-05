Newscast – Tuesday, March 5, 2019

In tonight’s newscast:
- Sen. Murkowski responds to Trump’s plans to fund border wall with emergency disaster funds
- State regulators reject a bid by a top official in Gov. Dunleavy’s office
- Lularoe lawsuit update
- Sitka police issues
Recent headlines
Regulators: Top Dunleavy administration official can’t conceal consulting firm’s clientsAlaska regulators say Mary Ann Pruitt, Dunleavy's contract communications director, must disclose the clients of her advertising and political consulting firm. Pruitt earns $15,417 per month working for the governor's office, even as she remains the sole owner and president of PS Strategies.
State says BP must prove more Prudhoe Bay wells aren’t at risk of ‘catastrophic failure’In a recent order, the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission says BP “has no evidence that permafrost subsidence will not result in sudden catastrophic failure” at some of the company's Prudhoe Bay wells.
Dunleavy announces Alaska National Guard deployment along Mexico borderThe deployment is a response to President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration on the southern U.S. border last month.
Iditarod mushers react to rules reducing maximum dog team sizeRace officials reduced the maximum team size from 16 to 14 for this year's Iditarod. That means quite a bit for race strategies, speeds and the trade-offs that mushers face as they travel across Alaska.