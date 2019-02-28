Scott Burton hosts on Friday, March 1, 2019.
Persisters, an inclusive women’s art collective, will preview its March show “Radical Self Love.” Gwen Baluss will highlight her Fireside Lecture titled “From the Other Side of the World: Artic Terns at the Mendenhall Glacier.” Collette Costa and friends will tell us about a collaborative screening at the Gold Town Theater of “Becoming Astrid” a movie about the creator of “Pippi Longstocking.”
And, for Foodie Friday, we’ll meet baker Stephanie Cutshall who will tell us about her triple risen brioche doughnut.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
North Slope village tribal government sues over ConocoPhillips’ drilling plansAlong with five environmental groups, the Native Village of Nuiqsut is challenging the Bureau of Land Management’s approval of ConocoPhillips’ exploratory drilling program this winter in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.
-
Juneau considers proposal to offer more shore power to cruise shipsAllowing more cruise ships to connect to shore power when they visit Juneau might mean less pollution and more money for the local electric utility. But could Alaska Electric Light & Power handle the increased volume?
-
Federal agency delays final environmental review of Alaska’s gasline projectThe Federal Energy Regulatory Commission attributed the delay to the state's gasline corporation.
-
Trump makes stop, speech at Alaska military basePresident Donald Trump showered praise on troops and touted the opening of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling when Air Force One made a refueling stop Thursday in Alaska.