Scott Burton hosts on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Persisters, an inclusive women’s art collective, will preview its March show “Radical Self Love.” Gwen Baluss will highlight her Fireside Lecture titled “From the Other Side of the World: Artic Terns at the Mendenhall Glacier.” Collette Costa and friends will tell us about a collaborative screening at the Gold Town Theater of “Becoming Astrid” a movie about the creator of “Pippi Longstocking.”

And, for Foodie Friday, we’ll meet baker Stephanie Cutshall who will tell us about her triple risen brioche doughnut.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.