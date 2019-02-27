Wooch.Een hosts 17th annual Oratory Showcase

By February 27, 2019 Juneau Afternoon

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, February 28, 2019.

Koleen and Lyle James will preview Saturday’s 17th annual Oratory Showcase at UAS. We’ll hear about the Year of Empathy—a movement to help understand the challenges facing people who are incarcerated. Kindred post will preview its First Friday interactive Chilkat design opportunity with artists Lily Hope and Ricky Tagaban. And
we’ll outline the weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings with Arts Up.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

