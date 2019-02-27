Wooch.Een hosts 17th annual Oratory Showcase

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, February 28, 2019.
Koleen and Lyle James will preview Saturday’s 17th annual Oratory Showcase at UAS. We’ll hear about the Year of Empathy—a movement to help understand the challenges facing people who are incarcerated. Kindred post will preview its First Friday interactive Chilkat design opportunity with artists Lily Hope and Ricky Tagaban. And
we’ll outline the weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings with Arts Up.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
As Dunleavy’s budget looms, two Alaskans see diverging futures for Mat-SuThe governor's proposed budget presents Alaskans with a tough question: Do they want to slash spending to pay for larger PFDs? In the Mat-Su, north of Anchorage, you can find Alaskans on both sides of the debate.
-
Fairbanks adds equal rights protections for LGBTQ residentsThe Fairbanks City Council this week approved an ordinance that extends anti-discrimination protections for employment, housing and public accommodations to people based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
-
Dunleavy defends budget in wide-ranging interviewIn this interview with Alaska Public Media and KTOO's Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Gov. Michael Dunleavy weighs in on reactions to his proposed budget.
-
Dunleavy fires head of state oil and gas watchdog agencyIn a letter sent Tuesday, the governor informed Hollis French he is “immediately” being removed from his position as chair of the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.