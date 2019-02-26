Host families wanted

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
The AFS study abroad program will tell us how our kids can go overseas, and recruit host families for incoming foreign students. The Juneau Symphony will highlight its annual showcase. We’ll check in with Travel Juneau, and hear about Friday’s Motown for Our Town concert.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
