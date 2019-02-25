Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
Perseverance Theatre’s Young Company will preview “Disco Alice: The Wonderland Remix.” We’ll hear about this year’s North Words Writers’ Symposium in Skagway. The Alaska Mental Health Trust will detail upcoming events, and Principal Caron Smith will give us an update on the Juneau Community Charter School.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
Dunleavy disbands Alaska climate response teamAlaska Republican Gov. Michael Dunleavy has formally disbanded the task force formed by his predecessor to guide the state's response to global warming.
-
Unions push against proposed cuts to Alaska ferry systemUnion representatives backing the Alaska ferry service to coastal communities plan to rally in Juneau to oppose job losses proposed by Gov. Michael Dunleavy.
-
Why a wilderness lodge in the middle of nowhere became a magnet for mushersAlong one of the most remote stretches of the state’s road system is a wilderness lodge that’s become thoroughly popular with elite dog-mushers. The spot offers some of the best winter training for long-distance mushers anywhere in Alaska. The fact that there’s also hot food and cold beer, mushers say, just happens to be a bonus.
-
Report: Repealing Medicaid expansion would hurt Y-K Delta residentsThe report says if the Medicaid expansion is restricted or repealed, health insurance premiums could rise as a result.