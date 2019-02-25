Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

Perseverance Theatre’s Young Company will preview “Disco Alice: The Wonderland Remix.” We’ll hear about this year’s North Words Writers’ Symposium in Skagway. The Alaska Mental Health Trust will detail upcoming events, and Principal Caron Smith will give us an update on the Juneau Community Charter School.

