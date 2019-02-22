Aware honors women of distinction

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, February 25, 2019.

We’ll meet two of this year’s AWARE women of distinction, and preview the dinner and fundraiser. Juneau‘s Parks and Rec. team will give us ideas for fun activities, and author Bruce Van Dusen will tell us about his book on mental illness.

On Monday night: The world is getting warmer. The weather is getting weirder. And in Alaska, we have a front row seat. Last season, we looked back — at the state’s roller-coaster history with oil. This time, we’re looking forward, to one of the biggest question marks ahead: climate change. Listen to Season Two of Midnight Oil: The Big Thaw from Alaska’s Energy Desk, compiled for radio in two, one-hour specials. Part 2 of 2 airs Monday, February 25 at 7:00 p.m.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.