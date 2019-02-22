Aware honors women of distinction

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, February 25, 2019.
We’ll meet two of this year’s AWARE women of distinction, and preview the dinner and fundraiser. Juneau‘s Parks and Rec. team will give us ideas for fun activities, and author Bruce Van Dusen will tell us about his book on mental illness.
On Monday night: The world is getting warmer. The weather is getting weirder. And in Alaska, we have a front row seat. Last season, we looked back — at the state’s roller-coaster history with oil. This time, we’re looking forward, to one of the biggest question marks ahead: climate change. Listen to Season Two of Midnight Oil: The Big Thaw from Alaska’s Energy Desk, compiled for radio in two, one-hour specials. Part 2 of 2 airs Monday, February 25 at 7:00 p.m.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
Can Bethel afford the costs of climate change?The costs from dealing with climate change are starting to become more visible in Bethel, a hub town for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. There are also costs to the region’s lifestyle.
-
High school students get a close look at state government during a busy weekHigh school students from across Alaska were at the Capitol this month to see for themselves how state government works. As it turned out, they were there at an especially busy time.
-
Judge rejects claim that attorneys botched trial in Tenakee Springs homicide caseJames Harmon, convicted of murder and sexual assault in 2005, claimed inadequate or insufficient representation by public defenders. But a judge recently wrote that Harmon failed to prove any of his claims.
-
Avalanche advisory issued Friday for JuneauAccording to the city's emergency programs manager, there’s potential for large avalanches on Mount Juneau due to roughly two feet of new snow and high winds expected Friday afternoon.