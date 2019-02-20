Alaska chief justice calls for computer security upgrade

Alaska Supreme Court Chief Justice Joel Bolger said the state court system must upgrade computer security after the court in Nome lost computer access for days due to a virus. Bolger made this comment during the annual State of the Judiciary address to the Alaska Legislature on Wednesday.
Bolger said the incident in Nome shows the state needs to do more to prevent privacy breaches.
“Our staff was able to contain the problem quickly, and we narrowly avoided huge statewide losses,” he said.
Bolger also said he has a goal of making changes to shorten the time it takes for cases to be resolved.
“It will take some time to change current systems and habits, but I’m encouraged that we’re taking this on, and I’m hopeful that we will ultimately shorten these pretrial delays,” Bolger said.
Bolger said the courts are important in many ways, including for businesses.
“In a free market economy, it is important for businesses to be able to consistently forecast their risks in order to make reasonable investment decisions,” he said. “This means that statutes and regulations have to be interpreted reasonably.”
The chief justice affirmed the courts’ role in protecting rights.
“In a democracy that’s based on majority rule, it’s important that laws be interpreted fairly and reasonably,” he said. “The disadvantaged may need protection from the powerful. Those in a temporary minority may need protection from ideas that seize momentary popularity.”
The judiciary’s request for state funding increased by $3.5 million, to $105 million for the fiscal year that begins in July.
Bolger says the courts originally planned to only ask for more money this year to cover areas where costs increased. The judiciary added a funding request based on Gov. Michael Dunleavy’s public support to have courts reopen on Friday afternoons.
The court system also is requesting that two courts with only one judge should have their positions upgraded from District Court judges to Superior Court judges, who can handle higher-level cases. The District Court judges are retiring in Valdez and Homer, and Bolger says now is a good time to make the changes.
Watch the latest legislative coverage from Gavel Alaska:
Recent headlines
-
In Anchorage, emotionally preparing students for the scary prospect of climate change"One of the reasons why I suspect other teachers might not want to jump into this, besides it being a political hot topic, is it’s heavy and it’s a real downer," says science educator Bryan Smith.
-
Where Dunleavy wants to spend more cash: tourism, courts, pensions, oil tax creditsGov. Michael Dunleavy was elected on a pledge to cut the state budget. But his proposal still finds room for budget boosts for a handful of items, from state courts to oil tax credits to a Denali State Park visitors center.
-
Murkowski cool to Dunleavy’s proposed budget cutsSen. Lisa Murkowski was somewhat cautious, but she did offer opinions and advice about some of Gov. Michael Dunleavy’s proposals.
-
Watch: 2019 State of the Judiciary addressAlaska Supreme Court Chief Justice Joel Bolger delivered his first State of the Judiciary address Wednesday. The court elected him to the position for a three-year term effective last July.