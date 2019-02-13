The life of a mountain goat

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, February 14, 2019.
Wildlife biologist Kevin White will preview his Juneau Audubon Society presentation about mountain goats. We’ll check in with Discovery Southeast, and outline the weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings with Arts Up.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
