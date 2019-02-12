Newscast – Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019

In this newscast:

  • Juneau’s legislative delegation looks to get ahead of potential cuts to state jobs
  • Signal detected from missing Guardian Flight plane
  • Knopp votes against Republican Talerico for speaker as House stalemate continues
  • Donlin Gold says its dam design is much safer than the one that collapsed last month in Brazil
