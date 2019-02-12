Fundraiser for Juneau Mountain Rescue honors climbers

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

We’ll preview an event that will honor the lives of mountain climbers Ryan Johnson and Marc-Andrè Leclerc. The Association for the Education of Young Children will preview this year’s Early Learning Symposium. Members of the Baha’i community will preview their fireside discussion themed “Search for the Light in Dark Times.” And we’ll meet some high school cross country skiers.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.