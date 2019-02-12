CBJ Assembly Meeting – Feb. 11, 2019

Recent headlines
House deadlock persists after Knopp votes for himself for speakerRep. Gary Knopp said on the House floor that he committed to being the 21st vote for a Republican nominee, but he didn’t say which one. He then voted for himself to become speaker.
Signal detected from missing Guardian Flight planeSearchers have detected an underwater beacon from the air ambulance that vanished en route to the Southeast community of Kake, the company said in a statement Tuesday.
Juneau’s legislative delegation looks to get ahead of potential cuts to state jobsWith the governor's budget set for release Wednesday, Juneau lawmakers are concerned by what $1.6 billion in budget cuts could mean for the capital city's sizable portion of state government workers.
Southeast Alaska tribe takes initial steps to create their own tribal courtYakutat Tlingit Tribe recently was awarded two grants to start their own tribal court system. The tribe’s executive director says it’s a demonstration of the tribe’s self-determination.