Polaris House seeks board members

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, February 11, 2019.
Folks from the Polaris House will tell us about a free breakfast to recruit board members. We’ll get a preview of Tuesday night’s Mudrooms storytelling event themed “Oops!” And the Juneau Cooperative Preschool will highlight a fundraiser for adults only.
With spring whaling around the corner, sinew thread makers are hard at work"Everything just falls into place," says Nancy Leavitt of the hard work involved in sinew thread making. "The problems, the stress, the thoughts you have. Most of them just disappear."
Facebook removes fur hat posts by Alaska Native artistFacebook is continuing to remove posts by an Alaska Native artist selling items made of sea otter fur despite the social media company stating the problem had been fixed.
Alaska’s latest climate policy is still offline. So these students made a delivery to the governor.Shortly after Gov. Michael Dunleavy was sworn into office, the website with the state’s latest plan to address climate change went down. It was created with months of planning by a team appointed by former Gov. Bill Walker.
Alaska GOP Gov. Dunleavy seeks to oust Democratic chair of oil and gas watchdog agencyA two-page letter from Dunleavy last month charges French with “neglect of duty and misconduct,” and levies five charges to justify the governor’s bid to remove French from chairmanship of the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.