Polaris House seeks board members

By February 8, 2019 Juneau Afternoon

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, February 11, 2019.

Folks from the Polaris House will tell us about a free breakfast to recruit board members. We’ll get a preview of Tuesday night’s Mudrooms storytelling event themed “Oops!” And the Juneau Cooperative Preschool will highlight a fundraiser for adults only.

