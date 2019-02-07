Legislative lowdown, food truck cuisine, and Bear #153

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, February 8, 2019.
State Government Reporter Andrew Kitchenman will give us the lowdown on the legislative session. Laurie Craig, of the U.S. Forest Service, will preview her Fireside Lecture on the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area’s infamous Bear #153. And for Foodie Friday, we’ll meet Chad Edwards of Pucker Wilson’s who will tell us about meat dishes like the Cowboy Sundae.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
How Alaska schools can help students dealing with traumaA state education specialist says engaging with trauma in schools is about shifting the mindset from “what’s wrong with you?” to “what’s happened to you?”
-
Harris Harbor resident found deadA Harris Harbor resident died over the weekend after apparently falling into the water.
-
Fresh snow prints lead police patrol to apparent burglarA trail of fresh shoe prints leading to several different driveways and cars in an airport-area neighborhood led Juneau police to an apparent burglar.
-
Former Ketchikan teacher pleads guilty to sexual abuse of minor, gets six yearsA former Ketchikan High School teacher pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexual abuse of a minor through a plea agreement that calls for him to serve six years in jail.