Legislative lowdown, food truck cuisine, and Bear #153

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, February 8, 2019.

State Government Reporter Andrew Kitchenman will give us the lowdown on the legislative session. Laurie Craig, of the U.S. Forest Service, will preview her Fireside Lecture on the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area’s infamous Bear #153. And for Foodie Friday, we’ll meet Chad Edwards of Pucker Wilson’s who will tell us about meat dishes like the Cowboy Sundae.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.