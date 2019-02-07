Fresh snow prints lead police patrol to apparent burglar

A trail of fresh shoe prints leading to several different driveways and cars in an airport-area neighborhood led Juneau police to an apparent burglar.
In a press release, the Juneau Police Department reports a night-shift patrol spotted the suspicious footprints around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday. Police tracked the prints, found drag marks from an open shed, and eventually caught up to the apparent footprint maker.
Police say the suspect refused an order to stop and led them on a foot chase through the neighborhood before he was arrested. They found the shed owner’s chainsaw and two bags on the ground near his trail.
Police identified the man as 24-year-old Christian Thomas Knapp. He’s being charged with a felony and misdemeanor for burglary and theft. Police say he’s being held without bail. Online court records list the Public Defender Agency for an attorney.
Recent headlines
-
Harris Harbor resident found deadA Harris Harbor resident died over the weekend after apparently falling into the water.
-
Former Ketchikan teacher pleads guilty to sexual abuse of minor, gets six yearsA former Ketchikan High School teacher pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexual abuse of a minor through a plea agreement that calls for him to serve six years in jail.
-
So far, seals are adapting to shrinking sea iceIce seals use sea ice to raise their young, and sea ice is in rapid decline. Logically, that should spell doom for seals in the Arctic. But one researcher says the animals have adapted well so far.
-
Interior: No 3D seismic exploration in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge this winterAn Interior official has confirmed there will be no 3D seismic exploration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge this winter.