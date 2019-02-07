Fresh snow prints lead police patrol to apparent burglar

A trail of fresh shoe prints leading to several different driveways and cars in an airport-area neighborhood led Juneau police to an apparent burglar.

In a press release, the Juneau Police Department reports a night-shift patrol spotted the suspicious footprints around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday. Police tracked the prints, found drag marks from an open shed, and eventually caught up to the apparent footprint maker.

Police say the suspect refused an order to stop and led them on a foot chase through the neighborhood before he was arrested. They found the shed owner’s chainsaw and two bags on the ground near his trail.

Police identified the man as 24-year-old Christian Thomas Knapp. He’s being charged with a felony and misdemeanor for burglary and theft. Police say he’s being held without bail. Online court records list the Public Defender Agency for an attorney.