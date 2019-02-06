Dance celebrates the freedom to love

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, February 7, 2019.
Organizers from Juneau’s LGBTQ community will preview Saturday’s dance in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots and the freedom to love. UAS will tell us about Winterfest and Polar Plunge. We’ll get a sneak preview of Thursday night’s Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities, and outline the weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings with Arts Up.
Recent headlines
Study finds saltier water in Y-K Delta could be bad news for some ducklingsA researcher with the University of Alaska Fairbanks says that with the loss of sea ice and increased storm surges, saltwater levels near duck nesting grounds in the Y-K Delta are rising.
House holds meeting on Alaska’s struggling ferry systemReps. Louise Stutes and Bryce Edgmon — both boosters of the state-funded ferry service — called Tuesday’s meeting in advance of cost-cutting efforts by Gov. Michael Dunleavy.
Ravn changes baggage policy to only allow one free checked bagRegional air carrier Ravn Alaska has a new baggage policy that begins this month, and only the first checked bag will fly free. A second checked bag will cost $15.
Alaska Aerospace Corp. proposes launch facility on Hawaii’s Big IslandThe corporation wants to build a facility in Hawaii to offer up to 24 commercial launches each year closer to the equator. It operates the Pacific Spaceport Complex on Kodiak Island.