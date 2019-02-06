Dance celebrates the freedom to love

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, February 7, 2019.

Organizers from Juneau’s LGBTQ community will preview Saturday’s dance in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots and the freedom to love. UAS will tell us about Winterfest and Polar Plunge. We’ll get a sneak preview of Thursday night’s Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities, and outline the weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings with Arts Up.