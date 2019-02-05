Newscast – Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019

In this newscast:
- city officials move forward with preliminary work to build a new transit center in the Mendenhall Valley,
- public meetings begin in Fairbanks on oil and gas work in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge,
- the governor’s pick to head the Alaska Department of Fish and Game pits hunters and wildlife preservationists at odds,
- the marijuana industry states concern about Gov. Dunleavy’s regulatory appointments, and
- local support in Homer pours in for the family of a Coast Guard officer killed in a crane accident.
Recent headlines
Alaska Aerospace Corp. proposes launch facility on Hawaii’s Big IslandThe corporation wants to build a facility in Hawaii to offer up to 24 commercial launches each year closer to the equator. It operates the Pacific Spaceport Complex on Kodiak Island.
Credit rating agencies watch as Alaska pivots toward a new budgetRight now, there’s a plan in place that kept the state’s credit outlook stable. But there a new governor, and his administration has a new plan for the state’s budget.
House members talk about sharing power as speaker nomination failsWhile no action occurred in the House, the Senate Finance subcommittees began meeting in preparation for the budget.
Juneau moves forward with plan for new Valley Transit CenterThere are a lot of steps before construction can happen. There’s a private land sale to be finalized, the new owner will need to subdivide the property and a federal transportation grant application is also pending.