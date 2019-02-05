Newscast – Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019

By February 5, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • city officials move forward with preliminary work to build a new transit center in the Mendenhall Valley,
  • public meetings begin in Fairbanks on oil and gas work in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge,
  • the governor’s pick to head the Alaska Department of Fish and Game pits hunters and wildlife preservationists at odds,
  • the marijuana industry states concern about Gov. Dunleavy’s regulatory appointments, and
  • local support in Homer pours in for the family of a Coast Guard officer killed in a crane accident.
0

Recent headlines

Winter storm warning: heavy snow in Juneau starting Tues. evening
X