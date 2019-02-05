Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.
Nurses from Bartlett Hospital will test host Sheli DeLaney’s blood on the air, and give us details on Saturday’s free cholesterol and glucose testing. We’ll meet Wildlife Wednesday presenter Yasaman Shakeri and preview the biologist’s talk on salmon-supported bears, seed dispersal and small mammals. Alaska Design Forum presenter David Buckland will preview his Wednesday evening presentation on how art and design can address climate change. And the Juneau Pride Chorus will preview their Saturday concert.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
Ravn changes baggage policy to only allow one free checked bagRegional air carrier Ravn Alaska has a new baggage policy that begins this month, and only the first checked bag will fly free. A second checked bag will cost $15.
Alaska Aerospace Corp. proposes launch facility on Hawaii’s Big IslandThe corporation wants to build a facility in Hawaii to offer up to 24 commercial launches each year closer to the equator. It operates the Pacific Spaceport Complex on Kodiak Island.
Credit rating agencies watch as Alaska pivots toward a new budgetRight now, there’s a plan in place that kept the state’s credit outlook stable. But there a new governor, and his administration has a new plan for the state’s budget.
House members talk about sharing power as speaker nomination failsWhile no action occurred in the House, the Senate Finance subcommittees began meeting in preparation for the budget.