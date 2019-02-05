Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

Nurses from Bartlett Hospital will test host Sheli DeLaney’s blood on the air, and give us details on Saturday’s free cholesterol and glucose testing. We’ll meet Wildlife Wednesday presenter Yasaman Shakeri and preview the biologist’s talk on salmon-supported bears, seed dispersal and small mammals. Alaska Design Forum presenter David Buckland will preview his Wednesday evening presentation on how art and design can address climate change. And the Juneau Pride Chorus will preview their Saturday concert.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.