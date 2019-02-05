Alaska Aerospace Corp. proposes launch facility on Hawaii’s Big Island

A public meeting has been scheduled for the satellite launch facility proposed by the Alaska-owned aerospace corporation for a site on the east side of the Big Island.
The meeting Wednesday in Hilo is part of the ongoing environmental assessment process for the project by the Alaska Aerospace Corp, the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported .
The corporation wants to build a facility in Hawaii to offer up to 24 commercial launches each year closer to the equator. It operates the Pacific Spaceport Complex on Kodiak Island.
The spaceport would use both liquid and solid fuel rockets, which could be up to 60 feet (18 meters) long.
The corporation wants to build on land owned by W.H. Shipman. The site would only be used for commercial purposes, according to the corporation.
Shipman has not yet decided if it will host the facility, said Peggy Farias, the company’s CEO. The corporation is eyeing a 13-acre site near Haena beach, southeast of Hilo.
The Hawaii Legislature in 2017 approved spending $250,000 on the environmental assessment, with matching funds from the corporation.
The Hawaii Office of Aerospace said $225,000 has been released for the project.
The corporation also looked into sites for the launch facility on Guam and nearby Saipan.
Recent headlines
-
Ravn changes baggage policy to only allow one free checked bagRegional air carrier Ravn Alaska has a new baggage policy that begins this month, and only the first checked bag will fly free. A second checked bag will cost $15.
-
Credit rating agencies watch as Alaska pivots toward a new budgetRight now, there’s a plan in place that kept the state’s credit outlook stable. But there a new governor, and his administration has a new plan for the state’s budget.
-
House members talk about sharing power as speaker nomination failsWhile no action occurred in the House, the Senate Finance subcommittees began meeting in preparation for the budget.
-
Juneau moves forward with plan for new Valley Transit CenterThere are a lot of steps before construction can happen. There’s a private land sale to be finalized, the new owner will need to subdivide the property and a federal transportation grant application is also pending.