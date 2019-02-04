Newscast – Monday Feb. 4, 2019

In this newscast:
- Gov. Dunleavy’s administration defends its screening process for high-level hires,
- credit rating agencies await the new state’s new budget,
- state recruiters target high schoolers to come back after college to address a behavioral health worker shortage,
- the trial of former fisheries industry leader Roland Maw gets delayed,
- President Trump names a new secretary of Interior, and
- the National Weather Service issues a winter weather watch for Tuesday evening.
Recent headlines
Maw’s dividend fraud, theft trial delayed again as judge considers indictmentsRoland Maw, former executive director of the United Cook Inlet Drift Association, was first charged in January 2016 with a total of twelve felony counts of theft and unsworn falsification. Prosecutors allege Maw applied for and received permanent fund dividends while he was out of Alaska for over 90 days, in each year between 2009 and 2014.
Alaska House speaker vote fails amid ongoing talksA vote for Republican Rep. Dave Talerico failed 20-20, after Democratic Rep. Bryce Edgmon, who also was nominated, declined to be considered for the time being.
Trump’s pick for Interior secretary has worked for Alaska and energy industryDavid Bernhardt previously worked as a lobbyist for several energy companies. He also represented the state of Alaska in 2014 in an unsuccessful lawsuit over seismic testing in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
Inspectors fault practices at Alaska Psychiatric InstituteEach of the more than 80 substantial deficiencies chronicled by federal investigators was deemed an "immediate jeopardy" to patient safety.