Newscast – Monday Feb. 4, 2019

By February 4, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Gov. Dunleavy’s administration defends its screening process for high-level hires,
  • credit rating agencies await the new state’s new budget,
  • state recruiters target high schoolers to come back after college to address a behavioral health worker shortage,
  • the trial of former fisheries industry leader Roland Maw gets delayed,
  • President Trump names a new secretary of Interior, and
  • the National Weather Service issues a winter weather watch for Tuesday evening.
