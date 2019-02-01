Juneau mental health forum focuses on youth

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, February 4, 2018.
Mental health professionals will preview Juneau’s mental forum Inside Passages—this year’s title is “Early Intervention for Psychosis: Helping Youth Achieve Their Goals & Dreams.” Juneau high school students will preview this year’s regional Poetry Out Loud competition at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center. 360 North’s Tim Olson will outline a television series about mental health produced in collaboration with the Alaska Mental Health Trust. And we’ll have our monthly check in with the Juneau Police Department.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM. Tune in to KTOO on Monday at 7 p.m. for Mind Over Matter with Dr. Elaine Schroeder
Recent headlines
‘Molly of Denali’ creators work to make show authentic to Alaska Native experiencesKids across the country soon will be able to watch a young Athabascan girl's adventures in "Molly of Denali," the first national kids show to feature a main character who is Alaska Native.
Nonprofit Raises Questions Over Recent Donlin State PermitsA Montana-based nonprofit group that participates in mine permitting across the U.S. thinks the company has room to improve the mine plans that were recently approved by the state.
‘Life is going to spring back to us’: the sun returns to Utqiaġvik"Life is going to spring back to us," said Robin Mongoyak. "Spring is coming, summer is around the corner. Birds when they come in big flocks, it’s like thousands of people coming to greet us."
After scathing audit, Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority says fixes are underwayAlaska Mental Health Trust Authority CEO Mike Abbott described being audited as a lot like an invasive medical screening. He updated lawmakers on how the trust is fixing problems identified in a scathing audit report.