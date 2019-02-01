Juneau mental health forum focuses on youth

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, February 4, 2018.

Mental health professionals will preview Juneau’s mental forum Inside Passages—this year’s title is “Early Intervention for Psychosis: Helping Youth Achieve Their Goals & Dreams.” Juneau high school students will preview this year’s regional Poetry Out Loud competition at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center. 360 North’s Tim Olson will outline a television series about mental health produced in collaboration with the Alaska Mental Health Trust. And we’ll have our monthly check in with the Juneau Police Department.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM. Tune in to KTOO on Monday at 7 p.m. for Mind Over Matter with Dr. Elaine Schroeder