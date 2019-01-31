The cuisine of Lionel Uddipa

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, February 1, 2018.
We’ll meet award-winning chef Lionel Uddipa for Foodie Friday. Scientist LaVern Beier will preview his Fireside Lecture titled “Gobi Bears, Pursuing the Most Endangered Bears on the Planet.” And photographer and astrologist Kaley McGoey will preview her First Friday appearance at Kindred Post, and tell us about host Andy Kline’s future.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
Search continues near Kake for missing planeThe Coast Guard says it continues to search for an air ambulance that vanished near Kake. A piece of metal suspected to be part of the the Beechcraft plane has been recovered.
Trump issues disaster declaration for Alaska earthquakeWhite House officials say the declaration frees up money to help the state recover more quickly. Initial estimates for damage and other costs have been pegged around $100 million.
Survey will monitor cruise ship emissions in downtown Juneau this summerThe Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation shared a new plan Tuesday to start tracking air quality in downtown Juneau in order to learn more about the impact of cruise ship emissions.
Jeff Rogers to take over as Juneau’s finance department directorRogers comes from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, where he directs administrative services. He will replace Bob Bartholomew, who is retiring in July.