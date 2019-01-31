The cuisine of Lionel Uddipa

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, February 1, 2018.

We’ll meet award-winning chef Lionel Uddipa for Foodie Friday. Scientist LaVern Beier will preview his Fireside Lecture titled “Gobi Bears, Pursuing the Most Endangered Bears on the Planet.” And photographer and astrologist Kaley McGoey will preview her First Friday appearance at Kindred Post, and tell us about host Andy Kline’s future.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.