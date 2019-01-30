Writing about art

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, January 31, 2018.

UAS professor Emily Wall and creative writing student Nick Bursell will preview their First Friday opening that combines visual and literary art. Gold Street Music will highlight their Saturday night concert. We’ll meet artist Jayne Andreen, and outline the weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings with Arts Up.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.