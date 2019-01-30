Writing about art

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, January 31, 2018.
UAS professor Emily Wall and creative writing student Nick Bursell will preview their First Friday opening that combines visual and literary art. Gold Street Music will highlight their Saturday night concert. We’ll meet artist Jayne Andreen, and outline the weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings with Arts Up.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
Photos: Preston Singletary’s indigenous funk band Khu.éex’ plays JuneauThe 11-person ensemble shared original and traditional music inspired by band founder and Tlingit glass artist Preston Singletary's Southeast Alaska roots.
Murkowski reintroduces bill to prevent violence against indigenous women and girlsSen. Lisa Murkowski has reintroduced Savanna's Act, which would improve data collection on missing and murdered Native women and require federal agencies to consult with tribes.
Dunleavy proposes constitutional amendments to enshrine PFDs, require public support for taxes, cap spendingThe proposed amendments may face a difficult reception in the Alaska Legislature. One Republican senator described Gov. Mike Dunleavy's proposals as “a horrible idea.”
Death Of Coast Guard member sparks investigation in UnalaskaThe Coast Guard is investigating the death of a crew member of the cutter Douglas Munro. The Virginia man was found unresponsive Sunday on Amaknak Island.