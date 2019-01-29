First Friday Preview: The art of Crystal Cudworth and Donald Varnell

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

We’ll meet Haida carver Donald Varnell and preview his show at the Alaska State Libraries Archive and Museum. Oil painter Crystal Cudworth will highlight her show at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum. The Juneau World Affairs Council will highlight their dinner and trivia event WorldQuest. And we’ll hear how we can support middle school jazz musicians.

A mask by Haida carver Donald Varnell. (Courtesy of Sealaska Heritage Artifact collection) Donald Varnell’s “M’s Googolplex OBO” a.k.a. “Bare Mother’s Dilemma” 2016. (Courtesy of the Alaska State Museum) “Ebner Falls II” by Crystal Cudsworth. (Image courtesy of the Juneau-Douglas City Museum)

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.