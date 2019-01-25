Scott Burton hosts on Monday, January 28, 2018.

We’ll learn about this year’s Southeast Alaska Farmer’s Summit—a gathering of growers, producers, and local food enthusiasts. We’ll check in with the Juneau Parks and Recreation team, and hear from yoga instructors who will teach us how to improve our overall fitness, performance, health and wellness.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM. Tune in to KTOO on Monday at 7 p.m. for the live broadcast of the CBJ Assembly Meeting.