Scott Burton hosts on Monday, January 28, 2018.
We’ll learn about this year’s Southeast Alaska Farmer’s Summit—a gathering of growers, producers, and local food enthusiasts. We’ll check in with the Juneau Parks and Recreation team, and hear from yoga instructors who will teach us how to improve our overall fitness, performance, health and wellness.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM. Tune in to KTOO on Monday at 7 p.m. for the live broadcast of the CBJ Assembly Meeting.
Recent headlines
After struggling for years to clean up its air, Fairbanks still faces contentious wood smoke problemThe area has been failing to meet a federal air quality standard since 2009, and this year is the deadline for meeting that standard. But after a decade of struggle, trying to get people to cut back on wood burning is still as contentious as ever.
Cannabis advocates wary of Dunleavy’s Marijuana Control Board appointmentsMarijuana Control Board Vice Chairman Brandon Emmett says he was surprised when he found out that longtime anti-marijuana champion Vivian Stiver was appointed to fill his seat.
Defendant in double homicide case wants to fire his attorneyLaron Carlton Graham has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in connection with two deaths in West Juneau in November 2015.
Judge reaffirms passenger fee ruling as possibility of appeal lingersFollowing Judge H. Russel Holland’s December ruling that passenger fees can only be used for services to cruise ships, the industry had asked the judge to go further. The final judgement opens an avenue for either party to appeal.