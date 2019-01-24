Newscast – Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019

In this newscast:

  • The partial government shutdown is affecting federal court proceedings in Alaska
  • The U.S. Senate failed to pass two bills that would have ended the partial government shutdown
  • A Dunleavy appointee has been accused of lying to lawmakers
  • Concerns over a hostile workplace culture surfaced Tuesday at the Sitka Assembly during a presentation calling for higher police wages
  • The U.S. Air Force and Missile Defense Agency plans top modernize the Cobra Dane Radar site on Shemya
