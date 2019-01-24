Newscast – Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019

In this newscast:
- The partial government shutdown is affecting federal court proceedings in Alaska
- The U.S. Senate failed to pass two bills that would have ended the partial government shutdown
- A Dunleavy appointee has been accused of lying to lawmakers
- Concerns over a hostile workplace culture surfaced Tuesday at the Sitka Assembly during a presentation calling for higher police wages
- The U.S. Air Force and Missile Defense Agency plans top modernize the Cobra Dane Radar site on Shemya
Recent headlines
-
‘All hands on deck’ to help Coast Guard members during shutdownEarlier this week, the leader of the Coast Guard called it "unacceptable" that service members must rely on charity during the shutdown. But seeing a need in Juneau, Coast Guard supporters opened a pantry stocked with daily necessities.
-
Flume Trail to close this summer for repairsAlaska Electric Light & Power spokesperson Debbie Driscoll says the wooden walkway above downtown Juneau is safe to use for now, but the company has concerns about its long-term integrity.
-
Alaska’s U.S. senators veer apart on shutdown votesTwo bills that would have ended the partial government shutdown failed to get enough votes in the U.S. Senate. Alaska’s senators took different tacks.
-
Alaska notifies 87,000 people after computer security breachState officials have not found signs that data was compromised, but officials are still contacting current or former participants in division programs.