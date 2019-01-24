Kombucha and the art of fermentation

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, January 25, 2018.

Kaila Buerger of Alaska Probiotics will teach us about kombucha and how to ferment stuff for Foodie Friday. Lance Mitchell will preview a musical fundraiser for the Glory Hall. Juneau Cabaret will highlight their weekend concerts, and Beth Kertula will outline her Fireside Lecture titled “Ocean Governance in Time of Confusion.”

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.