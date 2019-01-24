Kombucha and the art of fermentation

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, January 25, 2018.
Kaila Buerger of Alaska Probiotics will teach us about kombucha and how to ferment stuff for Foodie Friday. Lance Mitchell will preview a musical fundraiser for the Glory Hall. Juneau Cabaret will highlight their weekend concerts, and Beth Kertula will outline her Fireside Lecture titled “Ocean Governance in Time of Confusion.”
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
‘All hands on deck’ to help Coast Guard members during shutdownEarlier this week, the leader of the Coast Guard called it "unacceptable" that service members must rely on charity during the shutdown. But seeing a need in Juneau, Coast Guard supporters opened a pantry stocked with daily necessities.
-
Flume Trail to close this summer for repairsAlaska Electric Light & Power spokesperson Debbie Driscoll says the wooden walkway above downtown Juneau is safe to use for now, but the company has concerns about its long-term integrity.
-
Alaska’s U.S. senators veer apart on shutdown votesTwo bills that would have ended the partial government shutdown failed to get enough votes in the U.S. Senate. Alaska’s senators took different tacks.
-
Alaska notifies 87,000 people after computer security breachState officials have not found signs that data was compromised, but officials are still contacting current or former participants in division programs.