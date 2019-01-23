Juneau commemorates 50th anniversary of Stonewall riots

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, January 24, 2018.

Members of Juneau’s LGBTQ community will highlight events commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots. We’ll roll the dice with organizers of Platypus Con 2019 — Juneau’s board and card game convention. UAS will give us an update, and the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will preview the weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings with Arts Up.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.