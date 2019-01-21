Newscast – Monday, Jan. 21, 2018

In this newscast:
- Juneau foodbank sees more traffic, offers special Monday service to furloughed federal workers
- The Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog race has a new champion — and a new record
- U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan met with the NAACP in Fairbanks
- The state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development released its December jobs numbers
Recent headlines
Juneau food bank opens doors to federal workers during shutdownOn Monday between noon and 4 p.m., federal workers on furlough can take home up to 50 lb. of food from the Southeast Alaska Food Bank.
In rural communities, jails house psychiatric patients awaiting transport to hospitalsWhen Alaska residents go through a severe mental health crisis, many rural clinics lack the resources to ensure their safety. About 10 patients are held in the Haines rural jail each year awaiting transport to hospitals.
AMHS announces another change to Alaska Class Ferry rolloutThe Alaska Marine Highway System announced more changes to the Alaska Class Ferry rollout this week, but the summer schedule is still uncertain. A spokesperson says the new plan will get Alaska Class Ferries in service sooner and save money.
40 years later, a look back on how the race began and where it is headingOn Friday night in Bethel, the Kuskokwim 300 celebrated its 40th annual sled dog race. Over four decades the race has attracted Alaska’s best mushers, while offering a growing purse and serving as a cornerstone of local mushing. The founders say they could not have predicted how well known and respected that the race would become, or the local champion it would shape.