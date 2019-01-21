Newscast – Monday, Jan. 21, 2018

In this newscast:

  • Juneau foodbank sees more traffic, offers special Monday service to furloughed federal workers
  • The Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog race has a new champion — and a new record
  • U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan met with the NAACP in Fairbanks
  • The state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development released its December jobs numbers
0

Recent headlines

X