The cuisine of chef Lionel Uddipa

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, January 18, 2018.

We’ll meet chef Lionel Uddipa and learn about his culinary stylings for Foodie Friday. UAS outdoor studies professor Forest Wagner will preview his Fireside Lecture titled “Outside Lies Magic!” And we’ll get some health tips from a new orthopedic surgeon in town.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.