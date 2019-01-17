The cuisine of chef Lionel Uddipa

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, January 18, 2018.
We’ll meet chef Lionel Uddipa and learn about his culinary stylings for Foodie Friday. UAS outdoor studies professor Forest Wagner will preview his Fireside Lecture titled “Outside Lies Magic!” And we’ll get some health tips from a new orthopedic surgeon in town.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
Juneau tower control, we have lunch: Canadian air traffic controllers deliver solidarity, pizzaAir traffic controllers in Yellowknife, Canada, joined in a widespread, pizza-based act of goodwill recently as the U.S. federal employees’ unpaid payday came and went.
Alaska officials call on court to uphold Indian Child Welfare ActAlaska’s attorney general and two of the state’s congressional lawmakers are calling on a federal appeals court to uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act. A U.S. district court judge struck the law down in October.
There will be blood: Permanent donation center opens in JuneauA new Blood Bank of Alaska location celebrated its grand opening Thursday in Juneau. The region has been served by mobile blood donation facilities in the past, but this is the first permanent center in years.
Despite the shutdown, it’s been a dizzying week for a Southeast Alaska timber saleOn Tuesday, the U.S. Forest Service notified objectors of a proposed timber sale about a public meeting in Klawock. By Thursday, the meeting was canceled. But some groups are wondering why this work is happening now at all.