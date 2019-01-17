Festival features locally made short films

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, January 18, 2018.

The JUMP Society will preview this weekend’s Winter Film Festival featuring locally made short films.

UAS outdoor studies professor Forest Wagner will preview his Fireside Lecture titled “Outside Lies Magic!”

And we’ll meet a new orthopedic surgeon in town, Dr. Charles David Hightower, and get some health tips.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.