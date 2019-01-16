Juneau Bar Association offers free legal aid

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, January 17, 2018.
Members of the Juneau Bar Association will outline their free legal aid session on Monday. We’ll learn more about Spruce Root—a Native-led community development organization for Southeast Alaskans. UAS will give us an update, and we’ll hear about the weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings with Arts Up.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
Communities reliant on Coast Guard services feel the pain of federal shutdownMost U.S. Coast Guard operations are suspended due to the partial federal government shutdown. That’s holding up things like commercial boat and permit sales and construction of passenger vessels.
Juneau students pick Huskies as combined high school team mascotThe Huskies were also the Douglas High School mascot back before the Douglas and Juneau high schools merged.
Cruise lines, Juneau still at odds over passenger fee rulingCruise industry attorneys are asking a federal judge to define more precisely what the City and Borough of Juneau can — and can't — spend its passenger fees on. The judge recently ruled passenger fees can only be spent on services to vessels. The city may appeal the ruling.
Rodeo cow evades capture wandering Anchorage trailsThe rodeo cow's owner says he has spent "hours, days probably" searching for the cow. Anchorage police, animal control authorities and the Bureau of Land Management have relayed information about the cow's whereabouts, but Betsy continues to elude him.