Juneau Bar Association offers free legal aid

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, January 17, 2018.

Members of the Juneau Bar Association will outline their free legal aid session on Monday. We’ll learn more about Spruce Root—a Native-led community development organization for Southeast Alaskans. UAS will give us an update, and we’ll hear about the weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings with Arts Up.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.