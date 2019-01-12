Memo: Staff would be affected by unorganized Alaska House

The Alaska Legislature’s human resources manager says legislative staff will be affected if the House does not organize a majority.
Skiff Lobaugh, in a memo, says the current speaker, Democrat Bryce Edgmon, temporarily approved staff using interim funding that extends through Tuesday, when the new session begins.
But Lobaugh says if the House does not organize, session staff would not be considered authorized starting Wednesday, and having them work could raise liability issues.
He says provisions exist for floor staff and employees in the chief clerk’s office.
While Republicans will hold the most House seats, lawmakers have struggled to organize a controlling majority. Legislators don’t always organize strictly along party lines.
If lawmakers are late in organizing, Lobaugh says it is possible authorizations could be made retroactive once organization happens.
