Snow continues in Juneau, weekend outlook uncertain

School was canceled for the first time in more than seven years Friday as snow continued to fall on the Juneau area.

Snowfall totals as of 9 a.m. were 10.9 inches at the airport, 13 inches in Auke Bay and 14.5 inches in West Juneau, according to National Weather Service forecaster Jake Byrd.

Snow is expected to continue until later this afternoon, although it may turn to rain in some places.

A Winter Weather Warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Byrd said a developing band offshore could bring several more inches of snow.

“We could see just maybe two more inches, but if that bands ends up going directly into Juneau, I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw maybe even another 5 inches,” Byrd said.

He said there is also potential for the snow to turn into rain tomorrow. If that does happen, it probably won’t have too much of a melting effect.

“If we do stay cold like we are right now and the wind doesn’t pick up, we’re probably going to see more snow tomorrow,” Byrd said.

While this much snow isn’t unusual for the area, Byrd said the last comparable storm occurred in March 2017 when 16.9 inches were recorded in 24 hours at the Weather Service office.

The 9.7 inches of snow that fell at the airport Thursday broke the single same-day accumulation record of 6.1 inches, set on Jan. 10, 2009.

KTOO’s Matt Miller contributed to this report.