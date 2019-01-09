Who will they choose? Meet the candidates vying for Jesse Kiehl’s Juneau Assembly seat.

The Juneau Assembly Human Resources Committee will interview candidates Thursday for the District 1 seat Jesse Kiehl is vacating.

Seven candidates applied for the job. One will be appointed by the Assembly to serve until the next municipal election in October. Then voters will decide who will finish out the final year of the term.

The candidates must live in either downtown Juneau, Douglas, North Douglas, Lemon Creek or the airport area.

The candidates who applied for Kiehl’s seat are Eric Forst, Alicia Hughes-Skandijs, Christopher Peloso, Meilani Schijvens, Theresa Yvette Soutiere, Martin Stepetin Sr. and Kate Troll. Their interviews with the committee will be private, but their applications can be viewed on the city website.

After Thursday’s interviews, the committee will forward its recommendation to the full Assembly.

Kiehl will officially resign his seat at a special Assembly meeting on Monday. Then the remaining Assembly members will appoint his replacement. Whomever they choose will be sworn in immediately after the vote.

Here’s a brief rundown of the candidates.