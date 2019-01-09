Jewish Film Festival features ‘Wrestling Jerusalem’

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, January 10, 2018.

The Gold Town Theater, Congregation Sukkat Shalom, and actor and filmmaker Aaron Davidman will preview Juneau’s Jewish Film Festival and his movie “Wrestling Jerusalem.” Organizers of LUNAFEST will preview their film festival, and the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will outline the weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings with Arts Up.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.