Alaska resumes online applications for oil-wealth checks

The state has resumed accepting applications online for checks from Alaska’s oil-wealth fund after resolving what the Department of Revenue described as “software kinks.”
The department in a statement said the system was brought back online late Monday after extensive testing.
State revenue officials last Tuesday closed the online application system for what it described as technical issues that prevented applicants from submitting their forms.
The department at the time said there were reports that some applicants had inadvertently seen personal information from other applicants who had already filed for their Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend. The department said the site would not reopen until officials were confident that submitted personal information is safe and secure.
A counter on the dividend division website showed thousands of people had applied so far.
The Associated Press updated this story at 3:22 p.m.
