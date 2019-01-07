Legislation would put 90-day legislative session, PFDs in Alaska Constitution

The Legislature has been ignoring an Alaska law that says the session should end within 90 days. So a lawmaker has proposed putting the limit in the state constitution in House Joint Resolution 2.
That’s one of several legislative proposals released Monday ahead of the legislative session.
Anchorage Democratic Rep. Matt Claman has proposed the 90-day session amendment to the constitution in previous sessions. He noted that the Legislature has repeatedly gone past the limit since voters passed a law in 2006 setting the session length. The constitution currently allows sessions of up to 121 days.
“The Legislature has really grown to ignore that 90-day limit,” Claman said. “And the public is frustrated with how long we’ve been in Juneau and doesn’t understand why we can’t follow that requirement.”
Claman’s joint resolution is one of five proposed amendments to the constitution in the first batch of legislation ahead of the session. Another would put Alaska Permanent Fund dividends in the state constitution.
There were also 38 bills in this batch. They included a bill that would change the definition of first-degree sex assault to cover cases like that of 34-year-old Anchorage resident Justin Schneider. He served just under one year of house arrest after committing a sex act. This prompted a public outcry that contributed to the judge losing his retention election.
Another measure, Senate Bill 7, would require many Medicaid recipients to work to receive health coverage.
The second batch of pre-filed legislation will be released on Friday.
Recent headlines
-
Found in a cave in Northwest Alaska, an ancient tooth offers insights into the first inhabitants of the AmericasA 9,000-year-old child’s tooth found in a cave near Deering, Alaska, belonged to a “relative of all other Native Americans,” says archaeologist Jeff Rasic. The tooth is the oldest human remains found in the Arctic.
-
Winter salmon trolling starts slow in Southeast AlaskaFrom October through the end of December, winter trollers had caught only around 5,500 king salmon. That's almost 2,000 fewer kings than last winter's catch during the same time period.
-
Bill would bar Alaska gender confirmation surgery coverageRepublican Rep. George Rauscher of Sutton has proposed bills barring the state of Alaska from paying for gender confirmation surgery and limiting what is taught in sex education classes.
-
Alaska restricts king salmon fishing in northern Cook InletState fisheries officials have closed commercial and sport fishing for chinook salmon in northern Cook Inlet for 2019. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game on Monday also announced restrictions for subsistence fishing of chinooks, also known as king salmon.