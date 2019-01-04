Alaska begins issuing licenses compliant with REAL ID

Alaska has begun issuing licenses compliant with national proof-of-identity standards.
The Alaska Division of Motor Vehicles has made available across the state licenses that follow guidelines under the federal REAL ID law, the Anchorage Daily News reported this week.
Residents will need to get a new driver’s license by October 2020 in order to use it to enter federal buildings, military bases or board commercial airliners, according to the DMV and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. A passport or global entry card can still be used instead of a state driver’s license.
A new REAL ID license will cost $40 instead of $20. To get a new ID, residents will need to bring multiple documents with them to a DMV office to confirm their identity. The state’s DMV website lists the documentation needed.
Licenses that do not comply with the REAL ID program will still be available at DMV offices. All commercial drivers’ licenses will be compliant, with the cost increasing from $100 to $120.
The state has not yet said how the REAL ID program will be administered in areas without a DMV office.
“We don’t have a solution in place yet, but it is high on our priority list,” said Jenna Wamsganz, deputy director of the DMV. “We’re actively looking at ways we can access these communities and help these folks.”
The REAL IDs have a new design, featuring a holographic silhouette of Denali with fireweed decorating the left side and a moose on the right side. A transparent star in a black roundel signifies that the license meets the federal standards.
Recent headlines
-
Seven people apply for Kiehl’s soon-to-be vacant Juneau Assembly seatSeven people have submitted applications to be considered for the District 1 Juneau Assembly seat held by outgoing member Jesse Kiehl, who was elected to the Alaska Senate in November. The Assembly Human Resources Committee will interview each candidate next Thursday.
-
Japan whaling decision may have consequences for Alaska subsistence whalersThe chairman for the Alaska Eskimo Whaling Commission says the group will work with the United States and other International Whaling Commission countries to try to preserve Japan’s membership in the organization.
-
Dunleavy requests federal disaster money for earthquake recoveryThe step could unlock tens of millions of dollars in disaster relief funds for the state, businesses and individuals who suffered property damage during the Nov. 30 quake and continuing aftershocks.
-
Watch: Alaska Supreme Court hears election recount caseThe House District 1 case has statewide implications, because neither caucus in the Alaska House of Representatives has a clear majority — meaning no one has clear control of House.