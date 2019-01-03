The art of Mark Vinsel and Dianne Anderson, and moose bone soup with Melanie Brown

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, January 4, 2018.
We’ll get to know fisherwoman Melanie Brown and learn how to make moose bone soup.
The Juneau Artists’ Gallery will highlight the art of their featured First Friday artists Mark Vinsel and Dianne Anderson, and we’ll hear about Disco on Ice.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
Alaska begins issuing licenses compliant with REAL IDResidents will need to get a new driver's license by October 2020 in order to use it to enter federal buildings, military bases or board commercial airliners, according to the Alaska DMV and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Seven people apply for Kiehl’s soon-to-be vacant Juneau Assembly seatSeven people have submitted applications to be considered for the District 1 Juneau Assembly seat held by outgoing member Jesse Kiehl, who was elected to the Alaska Senate in November. The Assembly Human Resources Committee will interview each candidate next Thursday.
Japan whaling decision may have consequences for Alaska subsistence whalersThe chairman for the Alaska Eskimo Whaling Commission says the group will work with the United States and other International Whaling Commission countries to try to preserve Japan’s membership in the organization.
Dunleavy requests federal disaster money for earthquake recoveryThe step could unlock tens of millions of dollars in disaster relief funds for the state, businesses and individuals who suffered property damage during the Nov. 30 quake and continuing aftershocks.