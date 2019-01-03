The art of Mark Vinsel and Dianne Anderson, and moose bone soup with Melanie Brown

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, January 4, 2018.

We’ll get to know fisherwoman Melanie Brown and learn how to make moose bone soup.

The Juneau Artists’ Gallery will highlight the art of their featured First Friday artists Mark Vinsel and Dianne Anderson, and we’ll hear about Disco on Ice.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.