U.S. House Dean Don Young swears in Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Alaska’s lone congressman had a ceremonial role in a major transition that happened Thursday in Washington, D.C.

On the opening day for the new U.S. Congress, Democrats took control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Don Young is the longest serving member of the House. In his role of Dean of the House, it was his job to swear in the new House Speaker, California Democratic Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi invited her grandchildren, and the children of other lawmakers, to the podium.

Young cut through the chatter and asked everyone to be quiet before reading the oath of office.

As onlookers applauded, Pelosi blew a kiss toward the audience.

This is Pelosi’s second time taking the Speaker’s gavel. She previously held the position from 2007 to 2011.