Foodie Friday: Moose bone soup

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, January 4, 2018.
We’ll get to know fisherwoman Melanie Brown and learn how to make moose bone soup. The Juneau Artists’ Gallery will highlight their First Friday artists and reception, and we’ll hear about Disco on Ice.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
U.S. House Dean Don Young swears in Speaker Nancy PelosiAlaska’s lone congressman had a ceremonial role in a major transition that happened Thursday in Washington, D.C.
-
Rule seeks to tighten work requirements for food stampsAlaska advocates fear the proposed rule could cause a disruption on people who live in subsistence-dependent villages where there are few jobs.
-
Judge dismisses Alaska bonding plan lawsuitA state court judge has dismissed a challenge to former Gov. Bill Walker's plan to use bonding to pay Alaska's oil and gas tax credit obligations.
-
Murkowski aims to revive public lands bill, despite objection from lone senatorOne of Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s first priorities in the new Congress is to pass a 680-page public lands bill. The bill came within a hair’s breadth of passing late last month, but it was thwarted by a single senator.