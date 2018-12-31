Newscast – Monday, Dec. 31, 2018

In this newscast:
- We take a look back at Juneau’s biggest stories of 2018,
- environmentalists object to proposed old growth logging on Prince of Wales Island,
- a new study indicates coho salmon may lose their crucial sense of smell as carbon dioxide levels rise in the ocean,
- Unalaska’s plastic bag ban takes effect with the new year, and
- we listen to part of Revilla’s Red Carpet Concert from Folk Fest.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau’s biggest stories of 2018The stories that made our list include the middle-of-the-night tsunami scare, political upheaval in state and local government, and local effects of unusual weather and climate change.
-
Come 2019, single-use plastic bags are history in UnalaskaAs of Tuesday, single-use plastic bags will no longer be allowed in Unalaska. The city council unanimously passed the ban in August after six months of discussions and overwhelming public support.
-
Coast Guard personnel to receive Dec. 31 paychecks despite government shutdownReserve and active-duty Coast Guard members will receive their regular paychecks on Monday in spite of the federal government shutdown. However, future paychecks would require an act of Congress.
-
Gov. shutdown won’t affect federal fishery openingsThe partial federal government shutdown has left some Alaska fishermen and others wondering whether federal fisheries set to start in January will open on time. The National Marine Fisheries Service has been affected by the shutdown and many employees aren’t there to answer phones, leaving some with more questions than answers.