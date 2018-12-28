The abstract art of Carol Carlson

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, December 31, 2018.

On Monday’s show we’ll meet abstract artist Carol Carlson. We’ll check in with CBJ’s Parks and Rec. team, and hear about the New Year’s Eve Gala hosted by Juneau Jazz and Classics and the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council.

The art of Carol Carlson. (Courtesy of Carol Carlson)

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.